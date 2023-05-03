Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.94. 323,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,568. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

