Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,331.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $279.59. 159,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,840. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.