Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 862,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

