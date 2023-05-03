Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,292 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

