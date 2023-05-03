Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,969 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,574,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.50. 424,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

