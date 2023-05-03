Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 4,560 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 980,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

