Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 25,994 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.