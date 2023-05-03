Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 10,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,742,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

