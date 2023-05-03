TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 178,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,688. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

