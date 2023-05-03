Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.16% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

