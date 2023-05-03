TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $776.92

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $776.92 and last traded at $776.68, with a volume of 46304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $765.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $739.15 and its 200-day moving average is $675.35. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $387,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,415,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

