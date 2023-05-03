Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 292,408 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

