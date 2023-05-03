Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 173,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.39% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $93,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $7,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

