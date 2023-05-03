Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,677,651 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 549.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.39% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $113,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

