Toronto Dominion Bank Has $96.96 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,896 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $96,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

