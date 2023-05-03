Toronto Dominion Bank Has $78.46 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 321.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,518 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $78,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

