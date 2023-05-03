Toronto Dominion Bank Has $67.62 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $651.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.44 and a 200 day moving average of $693.78. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

