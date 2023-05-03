Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,993 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

