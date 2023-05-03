Torah Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $110,427.63 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Torah Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00022034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $41.67 million and $110,427.63 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.3014367 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109,345.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

