Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.75 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODG. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

