Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.48 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

