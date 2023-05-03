Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.05 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.05 billion and approximately $14.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00007254 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,440.58 or 0.99968719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.10648697 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $14,568,516.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

