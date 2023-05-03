TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.
X has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
TMX Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of X stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$139.52. 150,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,410. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$123.03 and a 1 year high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.23.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
