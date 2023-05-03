TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of X stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$139.52. 150,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,410. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$123.03 and a 1 year high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.23.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

