Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

