Threshold (T) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $309.52 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03046379 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $13,039,858.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

