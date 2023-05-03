Threshold (T) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $312.43 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.36 or 1.00051510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03087252 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,173,434.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

