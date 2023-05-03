Threshold (T) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.48 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $314.35 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03087252 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,173,434.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

