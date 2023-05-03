Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

