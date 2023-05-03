Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 596 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

