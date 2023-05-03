Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after buying an additional 1,264,542 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 627,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

