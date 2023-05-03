Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

