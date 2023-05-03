Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $394,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Okta by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Okta by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Okta by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.