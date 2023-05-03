Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

