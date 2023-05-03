Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

