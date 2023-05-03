Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 152 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

