Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

