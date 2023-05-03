Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

