Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,836 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AON worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AON by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.88. 70,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

