Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,470 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Envista by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 350,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,510. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista



Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

