Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 1,788,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,600. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

