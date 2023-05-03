Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,439 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $49,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 677,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 126.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

