Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Entegris worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,620. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

