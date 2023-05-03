Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Sony Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sony Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Sony Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. 110,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

