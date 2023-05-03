Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,141. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.