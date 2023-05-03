Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,134. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

