Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $554.02. 682,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $559.70 and a 200 day moving average of $552.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

