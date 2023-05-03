The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,332 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 173,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,915. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.