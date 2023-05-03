The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

