The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Conning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 274,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $5,923,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $157.29. 1,827,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,464. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

