The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 101,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.21. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.38 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

